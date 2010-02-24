Moonves Signs New Deal With CBS Through 2015

Leslie Moonves, president and CEO of CBS Corporation, has signed a

new deal that will keep at the company through 2015, Sumner Redstone, executive

chairman of CBS Corporation, announced Wednesday (Feb. 24).

The new deal supersedes Moonves' previous contract, which was to conclude in

2011. It also keeps him at his current salary, which is valued at $13

million in base pay and bonus, according to the company's 2008 SEC

filing.

"This is, above all, great news for every shareholder of CBS,"

Redstone said in a statement. "Leslie is a superb executive who has

led CBS to a position of unparalleled leadership in the industry. This

agreement not only secures the future of the company for many years to come, it

also further aligns and strengthens the interests of the chief executive with

those of our shareholders. I look forward to working with Leslie as we

capitalize on all of the opportunities that lie ahead."

For the fourth quarter, CBS' television unit reported a 4% increase in

revenue to $1.82 billion.

CBS Corp. reported revenue of $3.5 billion, down 1% from a year ago, and

adjusted net earnings of $171.1 million, or 25 cents a share, up 19 percent

from the $139.3 million reported in last year's fourth quarter.