Montana reporter, photographer killed
A reporter and photographer for Great Falls, Mont., TV station KRTV(TV) were
killed Saturday when the car they were in was crushed between two
tractor-trailers.
Jennifer Hawkins, 22, had been with the station since September. David
Gerdrum, 48, has been there since August.
Poor visibility from a dust storm was a factor in the crash, the station
reported.
