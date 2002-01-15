Trending

Montana reporter, photographer killed

By

A reporter and photographer for Great Falls, Mont., TV station KRTV(TV) were
killed Saturday when the car they were in was crushed between two
tractor-trailers.

Jennifer Hawkins, 22, had been with the station since September. David
Gerdrum, 48, has been there since August.

Poor visibility from a dust storm was a factor in the crash, the station
reported.