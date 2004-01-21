Trending

Monk Nabs High Ratings

USA Network’s Golden Globe-nominated detective show, Monk, stormed back for its new season Jan. 16 with record ratings. The quirky drama notched a 4.6 rating and 6 million viewers, the show’s best-ever Nielsen marks.

USA said it was the highest rating for a basic cable original scripted series since USA’s own Dead Zone debuted in June 2002.