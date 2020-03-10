Monet Analytics Launches AI Content Testing System

Monet Analytics has launched a product that uses artificial intelligence to measure audience reaction to content.

The system has already been used by NBCUniversal’s Universal Cable Productions in the U.S. and Freemantle in Europe, according to Monet, started by entrepreneur Anurag Bist.

The Monet platform captures and correlates subconscious reactions, such as eye tracings, and conscious reactions. It can be used for content testing, audience analytics and consumer insights.

“In the same manner that technology has disrupted the traditional studio and network business, Monet believes our digital, AI platform will be a ‘disruptor’ in content testing and audience research,” said Bist. “We are able to do what we do at scale, compared to traditional dial-testing with only 30 participants in a room, and at a lower cost with faster turnarounds, usually within 1-2 days.”

Since its launch in 2018, Monet Analytics has conducted successful proof-of-concept studies with major TV and film studios, networks, streaming platforms and brands in various use cases including traditional trailer and TV commercial testing, brand campaigns and digital videos as well as long-form content testing such as TV pilots and series during and after the creative process.

“Monet is a fast, hyper-accurate method for analyzing and testing all forms of video content and especially revolutionizes the process of pilot testing,” said Michael Edelstein, former president of NBCUniversal International Studios. “As a result of this technology, studios and content creators are now able to gain deeper audience insights on a pilot, series, or film with national audience scale in a matter of hours.”