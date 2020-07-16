MobiTV Signs up South Carolina’s Horry Telephone Cooperative

MobiTV, the Emeryville, Calif. provider of turnkey software-as-a-service IPTV systems, has signed up another small pay TV operator.

The company announced that South Carolina’s Horry Telephone Cooperative will deploy MobiTV Connect managed video services across Georgetown counties.

The announcement comes about 10 days after MobiTV announced Connect deals with Sikeston, Mo.-based cable operator Vast Broadband and fiber broadband provider Vexus Fiber, which operates in Texas and Louisiana.

MobiTV told Next TV in late March that it was closing in on 120 customers. Most of them are small to midsize cable companies looking for managed video systems that incorporate app-based delivery.

“HTC is a trusted name in telecommunications throughout the Southeast and MobiTV is proud to partner with the cooperative to build an advanced streaming service that sets their product line apart from competitors,” said Charlie Nooney, CEO of MobiTV, in a statement. “We’re honored to know they wanted to work with us because they knew that we would offer a full end-to-end platform that would enable HTC to stay ahead of the technology-innovation curve.”

Added Sandy Hendrick, marketing supervisor for HTC: “Working with MobiTV will position HTC to deliver the best content over the best infrastructure. HTC has also had a strong reputation for being a leader in customer service. Partnering with MobiTV will strengthen our service offerings, capacity and network reliability.”