Mitchell Upped at Viacom
Michael J. Mitchell, director of programming and research at WCBS-TV New York, has been named director of programming and research for parent Viacom Inc.'s Viacom Television Stations Group, overseeing group-level research for its 20 CBS, 18 UPN and one independent station.
