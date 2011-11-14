Mike LaJoie Elected Chair of SCTE

During a meeting in Atlanta in the run-up to the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2011, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers announced the election of a number of new officers and board members for the 2011-2012 term.

Newly named officers include Mike LaJoie, executive vice president and CTO for Time Warner Cable, who was elected chairman of the board of directors of SCTE and Terry Cordova, senior vice president and CTO of Suddenlink Communications, who will serve as vice chairman.

Other elected officers for the 2012-2012 term include Alan Tschirner, vice president, technology, NCTC who was elected secretary and Steve Taber, VP, engineering and operations, Comcast, who will serve as treasurer.

The immediate past chairman of the SCTE Board of Directors, Bob Foote, TriNet Communications, will remain a member of the board's Executive Committee.

"With the universal engineering and operations challenges and opportunities ahead, there is high value in having representatives from large and small operators and the vendor community on our Executive Committee," said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE, in a statement announcing the board members and new officers. "I'd like to express my thanks to the 2010-11 officers for their guidance and support over the past year, and look forward to working with Mike LaJoie, Terry Cordova, Alan Tschirner, Steve Taber and Bob Foote on continued new initiatives that can drive value for the entire industry."

In addition to LaJoie, Cordova, Tschirner, Taber, and Foote, the other 10 members of the 2011-12 SCTE Board of Directors are: Dick Amell from Bright House Networks; Tony Faccia at Rogers Cable Communications; Dr. Richard Green, formerly of CableLabs; Tommy Hill at Mediacom Communications; Roger Hughes at Armstrong Cable Services; Joe Jensen at Buckeye CableSystem; Bob Legg at Suddenlink Communications; Patrick O'Hare at Comcast Cable Communications; Leslie W. Read at Read Broadband Services; and Rick Sullivan at Times Fiber Communications

The SCTE also announced a number of individuals serving on the 2011-'12 SCTE Operations Committee, which comprises the Representatives from each of the 12 U.S. regions and the Canadian region.

These include: Ed Marchetti at Comcast Cable Communications for Region 1; Nick Segura at Charter Communications for Region 2; Steve Taber at Comcast Cable Communications for Region 3; Leslie W. Read at Read Broadband Services for Region 4; Rick Sullivan at Times Fiber Communications for Region 5; David Haigh at Midcontinent Communications for Region 6; Joe Jensen at Buckeye CableSystem for Region 7; Tommy Hill at Mediacom Communications for Region 8; Rick Jubeck at 4Cable TV for Region 9; Bob Legg at Suddenlink Communications for Region 10; Roger Hughes at Armstrong Cable Services for Region 11; Bob Foote at TriNet Communications for Region 12; and Tony Faccia at Rogers Cable Communications for Canada.