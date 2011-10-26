MichaelBayle To Head ESPN Mobile

ESPN has hired Michael Bayle as senior VP and general

manager of ESPN Mobile, where he will headup all aspects of ESPN's mobile

strategy and operations, including content production, programming and

publishing on every ESPN Mobile platform.

A former Yahoo! and Microsoft executive, Bayle will report

to John Kosner, senior VP and general manager of ESPN Digital and Print Media.

"Michael's depth of experience and expertise building mobile

businesses on a global scale is right in line with our priorities for ESPN

Mobile," Kosner said in a statement. "We are very lucky to have him as we

continue to innovate and develop new products to serve sports fans wherever

they are on any and all devices."

Most recently, Bayle was VP monetization and marketing at

Amobee, a leading mobile marketing developer. Prior to that he was senior

director of global mobile monetization at Yahoo!, where he launched Yahoo's

mobile advertising business.

Bayle has also held business development positions at

Yahoo!, Microsoft and International Data Group (IDG).