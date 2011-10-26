MichaelBayle To Head ESPN Mobile
ESPN has hired Michael Bayle as senior VP and general
manager of ESPN Mobile, where he will headup all aspects of ESPN's mobile
strategy and operations, including content production, programming and
publishing on every ESPN Mobile platform.
A former Yahoo! and Microsoft executive, Bayle will report
to John Kosner, senior VP and general manager of ESPN Digital and Print Media.
"Michael's depth of experience and expertise building mobile
businesses on a global scale is right in line with our priorities for ESPN
Mobile," Kosner said in a statement. "We are very lucky to have him as we
continue to innovate and develop new products to serve sports fans wherever
they are on any and all devices."
Most recently, Bayle was VP monetization and marketing at
Amobee, a leading mobile marketing developer. Prior to that he was senior
director of global mobile monetization at Yahoo!, where he launched Yahoo's
mobile advertising business.
Bayle has also held business development positions at
Yahoo!, Microsoft and International Data Group (IDG).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.