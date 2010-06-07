Michael Jack Named GM at WNBC; O'Brien Heads Up ‘Nonstop Network'

WRC Washington President/General Manager Michael Jack has been named president and general manager of NBC Local Media flagship WNBC New York. He succeeds Tom O'Brien, who has been named executive vice president of NBC's Nonstop Network, which focuses on stations' digital channels.

Both moves are effective immediately, and both men report to NBC Local Media President John Wallace.

Jack will oversee all of the group's New York-based local media assets, including the station, NBCNewYork.com and the New York Nonstop digital channel. A replacement for Jack at WRC will be announced shortly.

"Michael is a tremendous leader who has guided WRC to great success, not only in terms of ratings and revenue growth, but also in helping transition the station from an analog business to a multi-platform local news and information provider," said Wallace. "He has an extremely engaging and motivational style and is always open to new ideas. He'll be a great fit to carry on the legacy of our flagship station."

O'Brien now leads the launch of digital channels across the group. He oversaw the launch of WNBC's NY Nonstop channel last year and will "apply that model across other television stations in the group," NBC said in a statement.

NBC has not yet revealed its plans to launch similar digital channels at its owned stations outside of New York.

"As we continue our local platform expansion, I'm pleased we can look within our own ranks and tap someone with Tom's experience and successful track record to lead the charge with our digital channels," said Wallace. "The development and launch of NY Nonstop has been a great success for us in New York, and Tom's leadership will be invaluable as we develop this important property for our other stations across the country. This will further our commitment to provide even more local news and programming to our communities."

WNBC held the DMA No. 1 revenue title by a slim margin in 2009, according to BIA/Kelsey, despite WABC's ratings dominance. WRC is also a revenue leader in DMA No. 9.

Jack's previous jobs included running WCMH Columbus, and serving as v.p. of sales at KNBC Los Angeles.

O'Brien joined WNBC in 2008 after a seven year run as president and general manager of KXAS Dallas.