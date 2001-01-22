Michael Eigner
B . May 13, 1945, Jerusalem; BA, advertising/marketing, City College of New York, 1967; media buyer, account executive, Ted Bates, New York, 1967-69; account executive, Telerep, New York, 1970-72; account executive, Petry Television, 1972-74, New York; national sales manager, general sales manager, station manager, KTLA-TV Los Angeles, 1972-89; vice president and general manager, WPIX-TV New York, 1989-98; executive vice president, Tribune Television, 1998-99, New York; present position since January 2000; m. Linda Asher, Nov. 9, 1969; children: Alyson (25), Dana (21)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.