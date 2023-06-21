MGM's Ottinger: Forget the Library and the Legacy, 'Everything Is Now Driven By an Obsession With Our Customers' (Next TV LA)

Chris Ottinger didn't exactly go all out on a media blitz in May, after he was given the distribution reigns for Amazon and MGM's combined library.

Next TV was more than happy to host the longtime MGM distribution executive Tuesday afternoon at our Next TV Summit, part of Future plc's two-day LA TV Week event, held at Beverly Hills' Sofitel Hotel.

Interviewed by The Ankler's Elaine Low, Ottinger gave us a unique prospective on how the occupied southern ranks of the conquered operate under the rule of their strange northern technology overlords.

The values differ profoundly, but the good news is that basic content distribution instincts and skills are still useful to these bloodless, binary benefactors of the digital future.

For now.

Here are excerpts from the discussion between Ottinger and Low.

Elaine Low: Chris, tell us how it's all been going for you.

Chris Ottinger: Sure. It's been a crazy year and a half. We closed the merger with Amazon, I think it was in March of last year. And, uh, in that time we've become ‘Amazonian,’ which is saying a lot more than it says in just those words. It's a wildly different corporate culture than what we were exposed to in any of our prior roles at studios. I've worked at MGM, I've worked at Fox, I worked at CBS, I worked at Paramount. Nothing was remotely similar to working at Amazon. Really, really different company.

EL: Has anything surprised you? I wonder, being under the Amazon Studios umbrella now, culturally, how does it vary in a legacy story space like MGM?

CO: Yeah, I think the biggest kind -- and I'm sure everyone here will understand when I say the biggest changes with-- you know, Amazon is a giant global, I think the biggest employer in the world. It is a tech driven company, that it comes outta Seattle, but it comes outta Silicon Valley culture. And that culture is just a lot different. A lot of the things that we assumed coming out of the studio space, everything was driven by our catalog, and our legacy. At Amazon, it's really driven by an obsession with our customers. So it's really how do we, as quickly as possible, drive value for customers inside our service? It's a really different viewpoint.

EL: Tell us a little bit about your work at Amazon MGM Studios distribution, now that it's not just distribution of the more than 4,000 film titles and 17,000 TV episodes under the MGM catalog, but now also inclusive of Amazon Originals -- which as I understand it, are now able to be licensed to third party platforms?

CO: Absolutely. So it has been, it's a change, I think in the business. One of the main reasons that Amazon bought MGM was to get distribution. We didn't understand this when we were being purchased, but it's become clear on the other side of the deal. Our work in the last six to nine months has really been driven about, how do we bring Amazon original programming out into the third party distribution environment? And that's been a giant challenge. They always had their fingers in it. If you go back and look at some of the decisions they made, They've been touching distribution, but the mandate going forward is very much to build a proper distribution business around all of the Amazon original content. And it's a shocking amount of content. I had no idea the catalog was as big as it is, but we're looking at 150 to 180 individual local original titles per year. Probably another 135 to 140 original series and original movies in global. So it is, we're, we're generating well over 300 new titles a year, probably ... which is way more volume than we ever had at MGM. At MGM we were three to five new series max per year and maybe 10 to 20 films.

EL: Tell me about any other kind of, are there any other interesting business experiments that you're looking at, especially now that you're looking at a screening environment? I know we talked a little bit before this panel about, uh, sort of the test and learn environment, and I’m sure everyone would wanna hear more about that.

CO: Sure. You know, one of the key things that Amazon is really into is this concept of test and learn. And we love two-way doors, and test and learn is part of that same concept. So we'll do stuff where we know that if it's a mistake, it's a mistake and we can just move on. We're not gonna have committed the company in a way that there could be a lasting challenge. So most recently, we had two really, I think, interesting examples. One was Air. And the idea was we would do a 37 day-window from theatrical to then streaming on AVOD. And the bet was that the theatrical returns would pay for the marketing and that. So, essentially we would launch that movie in a wide theatrical way, and not have to pay for the market it would be for. And it worked, and we did almost 90 million in a worldwide box office on the movie. We exceeded our performance goals, and we made a bunch of money in the actual distribution. So the marketing is great.

EL: I think I find the valuation question so interesting. Because especially when you see all these other streaming services out there that are starting to cull content, a lot of that based on the valuation, and how they're performing. So when you are having conversations with your peers, what is the vibe right now?

CO: I think it's the Wild West. I really do. I think everybody is interested. The level of interest from clients in our original product was incredibly high, and that was super encouraging. But we've gotta expect that these models have been tested and we just don't know, right? We're looking for a breakout story. What's that story that performs really well? I think there's a really positive view of the future of, you know, what kind of product can work and different launching methodologies. My real hope and my expectation is that things like Air, this hybrid model where we're doing a theatrical release, tells the consumer that this is a real movie. It's not a direct to service title, and there's real long term value with that. That's really the model that I'm most hopeful about. But it is a really big market. There's so many buyers with so many different interests. Everything will find its own and will find its place. But what I'd love to see is real success with some direct to service originals.

EL: I think business model-wise we're in for an interesting couple of years.

CO: Yeah. We're not gonna know the answers. Maybe this time next year we'll have a good idea of what it all means, but we're not gonna know for a little while.