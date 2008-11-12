Trending

Meredith Taps Larence Oaks As Technology VP

By

Meredith Broadcasting has named Larence Oaks to be VP of technology for the 12-station TV group.

Oaks had been director of engineering, special projects, for LIN TV, where he helped oversee that group's transition to digital.

His resume also includes engineering posts at WIVB-TV Buffalo, WAND-TV Decatur, Ill., and WISH-TV Indianapolis.