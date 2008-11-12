Meredith Taps Larence Oaks As Technology VP
Meredith Broadcasting has named Larence Oaks to be VP of technology for the 12-station TV group.
Oaks had been director of engineering, special projects, for LIN TV, where he helped oversee that group's transition to digital.
His resume also includes engineering posts at WIVB-TV Buffalo, WAND-TV Decatur, Ill., and WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.