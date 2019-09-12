Meredith Stations Reach Retrans Deal with Dish

Meredith Corp. said it reached a new multi-year retransmission consent agreement with Dish Network that ends a blackout that has been ongoing since July.

The new deal covers stations in 12 markets including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis and Nashville.

"We are pleased that Dish customers are again able to watch the award-winning news and popular sports and entertainment programming that are a hallmark of Meredith's television group," said Patrick McCreery, Meredith Local Media Group president. "We thank our viewers for their patience as we worked with Dish to reach this new agreement."

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Meredith own 17 stations that reach 11% of U.S. households. The stations produce about 700 hours of local news and entertainment programming each week, the company said.