Meredith Sells 60% Viant Stake to Co-Founders

Meredith Corp. has sold the 60% stake it owns in ad tech company Viant to its co-founders.

(Image credit: Meredith)

Meredith acquired the stake when it bought Time Inc.

The companies agreed to extend their long-standing commercial data agreement.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Our new independence will allow us to further expand our identity resolution capabilities by creating additional partnerships similar to what we’ve accomplished with Meredith,” said Tim Vanderhook, Viant co-founder and CEO. “Our current momentum speaks volumes for our outstanding team and the incredible opportunity that exists in this industry.”

The deal comes at a time with ad tech companies are being acquired as scale becomes more important to the advanced advertising business.

"We are pleased to find a great outcome for what is a very strong ad tech business," said John Zieser, chief development officer at Meredith."Viant will remain an on-going data partner as we continue to jointly engage in value creating opportunities."