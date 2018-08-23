Meredith Renews Deal With Nielsen for Local Measurement

Meredith Corp. has signed a multi-year renewal with Nielsen to provide TV ratings across the Meredith Local Media Group’s television stations and markets.

The agreement includes audience measurement and analytic data from Nielsen Scarborough and Nielsen Rhiza, a sales tool that enables audience-based sales by providing granular insights into what products viewers consume and what they watch on TV. Using third-party data Rhiza gives media buyers and sellers the ability to identify current and new customer segments by location and demographics.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Nielsen as a trusted business partner," said Doug Lowe, executive VP, Meredith Local Media Group. “Nielsen's suite of data, products, and insights have a major impact on how our business runs and we look forward to moving our business forward with them over the next several years."

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11% of U.S. households. It has 13 stations in the top 50 markets. Meredith's stations produce approximately 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week, and operate leading local digital destinations.

"Meredith has been a leader in offering local advertisers new and innovative ways to reach its desired audiences," said Jeff Wender, managing director, Nielsen Local. "We are delighted to continue our longstanding support of Meredith, and look forward to introducing new measurement insights and services to further their commercial strategies. The renewal of Nielsen services demonstrates the belief that Meredith has in the enhancements we are making to both our local TV services and how our data and services impact its bottom line."