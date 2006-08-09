Meredith, Cronkite School Create Fellowship
Meredith Corp., its CBS affiliate KPHO Phoenix, and Arizona State's Walter Cronkiet School of Journalism and Mass Communication have created a minority fellowship program. The program is a week-long January crash course in news production and reporting from faculty and KPHO staffers resulting in the production of a 30-minute newscast.
Full-time minority college students no more than a year from graduation are eligible.
