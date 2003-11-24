Mellon Tapped for ABC TV Spot
ABC has named Michael Mellon senior VP, research for the ABC Television Network. He replaces Andy Fessel who left the post in August.
Mellon previously was executive VP in charge of research for Paramount Worldwide TV Distribution. He was with Paramount since 1992 and before that was VP of research for Walt Disney Television.
