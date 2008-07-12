Melissa Grego Joins B&C as Executive Editor

Melissa Grego is joining Broadcasting & Cable as executive editor, reporting directly to editor Ben Grossman.

Based in Los Angeles, Grego will be actively involved in overseeing and executing both print and digital initiatives for the authoritative brand. P.J. Bednarski will continue to be based in B&C's New York office and retain the title of executive editor.

"Melissa not only has a fantastic background but is one of the most-respected people in our business," Grossman said. "She's a franchise player and a perfect fit for our team."

Grego joins B&C from The Hollywood Reporter, where she ran its digital business as editor of Hollywoodreporter.com, which she led through a successful relaunch and to record traffic numbers. She oversaw all of THR's digital editorial products.

Prior to that, she led Television Week as its managing editor, and also authored the widely read dining-out blog "Mel's Diner," interviewing industry figures over their favorite meals.

Before Television Week, she covered the industry for Variety, and had a previous stint at B&C.

Grego has also worked as a special correspondent for Extra and has offered expert media commentary for Access Hollywood, CNBC, CNN, MSNBC, E! Entertainment Television and Fox News Channel, among others.

She is scheduled to begin July 28.