Megaman coming to Kids' WB

Kids' WB is adding ShoPro Entertainment's anime hit, Megaman: NT

Warrior, to its Saturday-morning lineup this summer.

"In line with our year-round launching strategy, Megaman: NT Warrior

will make a great addition to our top-rated schedule this summer," said John

Hardman, senior vice president of Kids' WB.

Megaman: NT Warrior, a working title, is based on a popular

comic-book series and set in the future during a cyber revolution.

ShoPro also brought Pokemon to Kids' WB.