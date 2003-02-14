Megaman coming to Kids' WB
Kids' WB is adding ShoPro Entertainment's anime hit, Megaman: NT
Warrior, to its Saturday-morning lineup this summer.
"In line with our year-round launching strategy, Megaman: NT Warrior
will make a great addition to our top-rated schedule this summer," said John
Hardman, senior vice president of Kids' WB.
Megaman: NT Warrior, a working title, is based on a popular
comic-book series and set in the future during a cyber revolution.
ShoPro also brought Pokemon to Kids' WB.
