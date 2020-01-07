Mediaocean Gives Local TV Buyers Better Access to YouTube

Mediaocean said it has integrated YouTube into its Spectra platform, giving local media buyers better access to YouTube and add reach to campaigns as viewers shift to digital devices.

Spectra OX/DS users will be able to buy YouTube in more than 200 local markets, which Mediaocean said will bridge the gap between traditional and digital media and ad reach to campaigns as viewers shift to digital devices.

“Marketers and agencies want to reach audiences regardless of what devices they are on,” said Drew Kane, executive VP, Global Platform Solutions, Mediaocean. “Mediaocean’s partnership with YouTube will enable local buyers to access local audiences across YouTube digital inventory, with reduced time to market to better serve brand-client needs.”

Mediaocean’s Spectra is used by all of the major ad agency holding companies.