Mediacom Renews Paramount Global Carriage
By Mike Farrell published
Deal includes cable channels, broadcast stations and Showtime OTT
Mediacom Communications said Wednesday it has renewed its carriage deal with Paramount Global, including several cable and broadcast networks as well as access to Showtime OTT. Terms were not disclosed.
As part of the deal, Mediacom will continue to make cable channels like BET, CBS Sports Network, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, and others available to its customers. In addition, the operator also renewed retransmission-consent rights to CBS owned-and-operated broadcast TV stations in its service territory.
Mediacom is the fifth-largest U.S. cable operator with about 1.5 million cable, telephone and broadband subscribers in 22 states. ▪️
Mike Farrell is senior content producer, finance for Multichannel News/B+C, covering finance, operations and M&A at cable operators and networks across the industry. He joined Multichannel News in September 1998 and has written about major deals and top players in the business ever since. He also writes the On The Money blog, offering deeper dives into a wide variety of topics including, retransmission consent, regional sports networks,and streaming video. In 2015 he won the Jesse H. Neal Award for Best Profile, an in-depth look at the Syfy Network’s Sharknado franchise and its impact on the industry.
