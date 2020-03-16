Mediacom Raises Broadband Speeds During Coronavirus Scare

Mediacom Communications said it has initiated a series of programs to help families in its service territory address work, education and health care challenges created by the Coronavirus pandemic, including more than doubling the speeds for its low-cost broadband tier, Conect2Compete.

Like other cable operators, Mediacom is offering its low-cost broadband service for free for 60 days to qualifying families within its footprint. The cable operator said Monday it is increasing the download speed of Connect2Compete to 25 Mbps from 10 Mbps, and upload speed to 3 Mbps from 1 Mbps. In addition, Mediacom said it is extending the pricing of Mediacom’s Access Internet 60 broadband service to new customers at $19.99 per month for the next 12 months (currently retails for $29.99 per month); pausing monthly data allowances across all Mediacom broadband service tiers through May 15; and providing complimentary access to all Mediacom Xtream WiFi Hotspots for 60 days.

“Mediacom recognizes our broadband network will continue to be a powerful tool used to combat the spread of the Coronavirus in the more than 1,500 communities we serve,” Mediacom EVP of Operations John Pascarelli said in a press release. “By helping as many people as possible get online, we hope to create opportunities for patients to safely connect with their doctors through telemedicine applications, for students to continue their studies online, and for employees to work from home.”

Mediacom joins other cable operators like Comcast, Charter Communications and Altice USA who are offering free broadband to qualifying homes as fears over the continued spread of the coronavirus has shut down schools and forced many people to work from home.

In addition to these changes, Mediacom joined dozens of other internet service providers in signing onto the 60 day Keep Americans Connected Pledge issued by Federal Communications chairman Ajit Pai on March 13. As part of this pledge, Mediacom will not disconnect service or assess late fees to any customer that calls and informs the company that it cannot pay its bills during this period.