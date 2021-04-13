Mediacom Named Among Best Managed U.S. Private Companies

Mediacom Communications was one of 49 businesses selected by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal as one of 2021’s US Best Managed Companies.

The program recognizes outstanding U.S. privately held companies with at least $250 million in annual revenue and the achievements of their management teams. Awardees are selected based on their performance in four key categories: strategy, execution, culture and financials. Program designees join the global network of Best Managed Companies, which consists of more than 1,000 organizations in 30 countries.

“After a challenging year for many businesses, it feels more important than ever to recognize the outstanding achievements of our 2021 US Best Managed Companies honorees,” Deloitte LLP vice chairman and U.S. Deloitte Private leader Jason Downing said in a press release. “These businesses are led by visionary and innovative management teams throughout the country and across industries. Their resilience and sustained commitment to their purpose, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, is inspiring. We welcome them into the program and look forward to their continued success.”

According to Deloitte, a panel of judges reviewed applications in March and selected this year’s honorees based on strengths across the four core criteria, and whose management teams excel amid change. Benefits of the program include access to a global community of peer business leaders and marketplace recognition.

“For over a quarter of a century, the dedicated men and women of Mediacom have worked tirelessly to ensure the smaller markets we serve receive the same or better telecommunications services as America’s largest cities,” said Mediacom founder, chairman and CEO Rocco Commisso in a press release. “During this past year, the team at Mediacom has gone above and beyond for our communities by rapidly connecting thousands of homes with low-cost internet services, supporting local food banks and preparing our advanced broadband network to meet the demands of more people than ever before working and studying from home. To be recognized as a 2021 US Best Managed Company in the midst of the economic and operating challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic is a testament to our employees’ steadfast commitment to the core tenets of our business, and I thank them for making this honor possible.”