Mediacom Launches Mobile Service With Verizon as MVNO

Mediacom has announced the launch of Mediacom Mobile, which will rely on Verizon as its MVNO partner.

Born to be bundled with the New York cable company's Mediacom Xtream Internet service, Mediacom Mobile will be available as an unlimited service available at $40 per month per line, plus taxes and fees, or in a pay as you go scheme in which each successive used gig is billed at an additional $15 each on top of the $15-a-month base price. (This has become a cable mobile standard.)

"By combining a proven national wireless network with our fast and reliable fiber-rich Gigabit speeds, robust Xtream Wi-Fi capabilities, and simple, affordable pricing plans, we believe Mediacom Mobile creates a ubiquitous connected experience and a compelling wireless solution for consumers," said said Tapan Dandnaik, Mediacom’s senior VP of operations, product strategy and consumer experience, in a statement.

Mediacom is only the latest tier 2 and 3 cable operator to launch a mobile service, following Cox Communications, Wide Open West and the entire National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC), for which Mediacom is a member.

As MoffettNathanson noted back in June, cable operators have a convergence advantage over incumbent wireless carriers, in that they can market bundles across their entire footprint. Nationally distributed wireless companies can only market bundles in markets in which they have wireline broadband.

But there is a downside for so-called "junior cable" operators, too, according to S&P Global Ratings analyst Chris Mooney. They don't have the network resources to take mobile users off the pricey-to-lease Verizon network, as Comcast and Charter do.

Also read: Comcast and Charter Are in a Better Position Than Smaller Cable Companies To Resist Fixed Wireless Competition, S&P Global Ratings Says

NEXT TV NEWSLETTER The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Notably, Mediacom doesn't disclose the size of its WiFi hotspot network.