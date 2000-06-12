MediaBase 4.0 aimed at Solaris
Kasenna is introducing the MediaBase 4.0 for the Solaris operating environment. "Many Internet ventures are on Solaris, so this will allow them to easily move into the broadband environment," says Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Neil McGowan.
MediaBase is designed to allow integration of broadcast-quality streaming video and audio content over broadband networks.
