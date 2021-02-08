Media Unions Join to Push Diversity Agenda
Want improvements in hiring, recruitment and career development
Unions representing thousands of employees in the TV and video space have teamed up on a "diversity, equity and inclusion" agenda they will be pushing in the new Congress and to the Biden Administration.
The agenda centers on "ensuring middle class careers for creative professionals, expanding career development opportunities for underrepresented people, and encouraging employers to pursue more diverse recruitment, hiring, and promotions," according to the unions.
The details of the agenda will be outlined Thursday, Feb. 11, on a zoom call with union representatives.
The unions represented include the Writers Guild of America, East, the Directors Guild of America, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). All are affiliated with the AFL-CIO.
