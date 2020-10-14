WGAE Launches Harassment Helpline

The Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE), is providing a hotline for members who believe they are being discriminated against.

The confidential Safe Workplace Helpline (1-212-767-7853 or safeworkplace@wgaeast.org) will put members in contact with a guild representative who will evaluate claims of discrimination or harassment.

WGAE executive director Lowell Peterson called the secure connection "part of the Guild’s expansive initiative to provide our 7,000 members with the tools, resources and education needed to work in a safe and tolerant environment."

WGAE represents TV and film writers, including news media.