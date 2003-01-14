McKay plugged for Living
Bruce McKay has been named executive producer of King World Productions' new daytime
talk show, Living It Up! With Ali & Jack.
Living It Up! has been cleared in 70 percent of the country, including in
18 of the country's top 20 markets.
McKay comes to King World from Warner Bros., where he executive-produced
Judge Mathis.
Living It Up! will originate in New York.
