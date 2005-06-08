McInerney Co-Anchors Weekend Edition

Diane McInerney has been named co-anchor of Inside Edition Weekend awith Paul Boyd, well as a sub for anchor Deborah Norville on the weekly version of the King World syndicated access mag.

McInerney has been a correspondent for the show since 2003, and will continue in that capacity in addition to her new duties.

Before joining the show, McInerney was a reporter for Fox's WNYW New York.

