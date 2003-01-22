McGowan upped at FCC
Antonia McGowan, confidential assistant to Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell, has been named deputy agenda and publications-group manager, office of the secretary.
Judith Mann, staff assistant to Powell legal advisor Christopher Libertelli, succeeds McGowan.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.