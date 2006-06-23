McCain Press Secretary Joins ABC News
Andrea Jones, press secretary to Arizona Republican Senator John McCain, has left that post to join ABC News in Washington.
She becomes executive director of media relations, over seeing PR for Nightline, This Week and the D.C. bureau.
She replaces Emily Lenzner, who exited to join National Public Radio.
