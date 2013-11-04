MBPT Spotlight: TV Business Tries to Get On Top Of the World

Complete Coverage: NYC Television Week

Few things tickle Steve Mosko, president of Sony Pictures Television,

more than traveling overseas and hearing folks talk about one of his

company's shows.

"There's

nothing better than to go to Hungary or the U.K. [and hear] ‘I love

Breaking

Bad,'

or ‘I love this show.' It just makes you feel good that what

you're creating is actually crossing boundaries and making an

impact," Mosko said. And that happened a lot during a month-long

European trip Mosko took last summer.

It

is, however, less of a rush when Mosko's 24-year-old son, who lives

in Shanghai, tells him about a less-than-legal screening of one of

those same shows-quickly pirated and dubbed. "There's nothing

more sobering than to have him call me and say, ‘Dad, they're

doing a screening of Breaking

Bad just

down the street.' And that's the day after it aired in the U.S.

[already dubbed] in Chinese."

Piracy

is the ugly downside of international renown. "So we have our work

cut out for us," Mosko said. "We just have to go in there and fix

the problem ourselves and be proactive. Actually, my main goal in the

next 12 months is to raise awareness of this issue."

Mosko

made his comments during the inaugural NYC Television Week, a

multi-day event presented by Broadcasting

& Cable,

Multichannel

News,

Next TV and the National Association of Broadcasters. He was joined

as a keynote speaker by a host of leaders and notables from across

the industry during the event, which began the morning before the B&C

Hall

of Fame, on Oct. 28, and wrapped Oct. 30.

Many

Reasons to Look Overseas

The

upside of the international angst is the huge revenue opportunity,

which has the U.S. television industry eyeing overseas markets with

new intensity. They're spurred by a mature U.S. TV market, a

government in perpetual gridlock and tepid domestic economic growth

in contrast with a nascent recovery in Europe.

And

although Americans are watching more television than ever, the U.S.

TV business has grown contentious, with studios and networks battling

tooth and nail over digital revenue, and broadcast and cable nets

engaging in bloody fights with distributors over retrans and carriage

fees. Consumer viewing habits have shifted radically, and disruptive

technology threatens to rattle things even more.

For

all these reasons-not to mention the hope of catching pirates-a

stream of programming, network and distribution execs at NYC

Television Week pinpointed growth in international markets as a focus

going forward-from Mosko, to Dana Walden and Gary Newman, chairmen

and CEOs of 20th Century Fox Television; to AMC Networks chief

operating officer Ed Carroll; DirecTV CEO Michael White; and even NBA

commissioner David Stern. Rich Ross, CEO of Shine America, talked

about one of the Shine Group's core strategies of importing and

exporting shows and formats among territories around the world.

"There's

amazing work being done [internationally], and we want in," Walden

said of the U.K.'s Channel 4, Italy's Sky Italia and SkyB and

others. "I'm hoping in the coming couple of years that

internationally, our company can grow our coproduction partners,"

Walden said, calling it a top priority for 20th shows to have global

appeal "baked into the DNA. Not just the old sort of classic,

‘We'll make our shows that are right for this market and I'm

sure that you'll like them,' because that is no longer the case.

All of these territories are producing really great shows for

themselves."

20th

is at the top of its game in the U.S. with the likes of Homeland,

Modern

Family and

new entry Sleepy

Hollow. Newman

noted he and Walden have seen profits grow with only "one or two

very modest exceptions" for the past 14 years. Yet the business is

getting more combative as it grows more uncertain.

"I

think our network partners respect and appreciate that they're

going to be delivered great content by our company, but they're

also going to have to contend with us as we are aggressive about

pursuing our rights and what will enable us to continue to grow our

company and to continue to develop content which has incredible

global appeal. And it's costly. And the cost of production goes up

every year [along with] our overhead," Walden said.

Evolving

the Worldview

Peter

Liguori, who became CEO of Tribune Co. this year, said a global

perspective is crucial for repositioning Tribune, which has emerged

from bankruptcy protection with ambitious plans. "We want to

participate in the longer tail of programming so that we could take

advantage of foreign and Netflix and all the streaming," Liguori

said at NYC TV Week. "Plus, we like to look at our footprint and

our distribution not just for sheer revenue but almost as a

distribution and marketing arm for the content we co-own or own

ourselves. And it's a big point of differentiation between us and,

let's say, other independent local station groups.

"Sinclair

doesn't have a cable network, they don't have a studio. Nor does

Gannett, Meredith, LIN, the Post," Liguori continued. "It's a

good strategic advantage for us, helps us to cross-promote and

cross-pollinate and better monetize the content that we're making

and better monetize our distribution."

Newman

said that secular shifts in consumer habits are also a motivation.

"We're going through one of the biggest transformational times

that's happened in the last 25 years, which is the nonlinear

viewing of programming," he said. "It is something traditionally

the studios have capitalized on through DVDs in particular,

[subscription video-on-demand] in recent years and now networks feel

as if they need to because they're losing their audience to

nonlinear viewing. So we're really all sort of battling and

competing over what is a fair way to carve up that particular pie."

Mosko

said casting is key in helping content flourish overseas, like the

star of Sony's Masters

of Sex.

"We talked about how we were going to cast it. We talked about

getting Michael Sheen, a well-known film star, huge in the U.K.,"

he said. "Casting Michael Sheen, as big as that was inside the

U.S., it was huge outside the U.S. As we look at every show, it's

always, how can you maximize great people, but also how are you going

to make a global business. Casting Michael made a huge difference for

us in terms of being able to sell it around the world."

Bigger

Buys

Networks

have been moving international with a spate of high-profile

acquisitions, most recently AMC Networks' purchase of Cellomedia, a

group of about 65 networks in 13 countries, from Liberty Global for

just over $1 billion. With a handful of crazy popular hits on its

hands, the company is leaving too much money on the table without an

international outlet.

"If

you are in the content game, and we are ramping up our hours on all

the networks- Sundance, WE, IFC, AMC-then it makes sense to be

able to distribute shows not only domestically but internationally,"

said AMC's Carroll.

Diversification

is also key, especially for a standalone, publicly traded company.

About 95% of AMC's revenue comes from North America, so the

Cellomedia deal makes sense.

"[DirecTV

chief] Mike White before us was talking [during a NYC Television Week

Q&A session] about DirecTV's experience in Latin America,"

said Carroll. "It does make sense to expand. When the Cellomedia

deal closes, we will have about 25% of our revenue coming from

outside the U.S. So you're not beholden to one economy, one

ecosystem." DirecTV's massive bet on Latin America that Carroll

referred to represents a huge chunk of the satellite company's

business.

That

region, in particular Brazil, hit a speed bump recently as

subscribers grew less than expected in the second quarter. But White

is upbeat on the market where, unlike the U.S., he said there's

still lots of room to grow.

"In

Latin America, I think total pay-TV penetration's only 35% and our

market share's 28%. So there's upside both ways in my mind....And

I see tremendous upside in countries like Colombia, Chile and even

Brazil. In the long run, you've got a young population. We've got

a great brand and great service. You've got tremendous natural

resources down there, including oil. So I'm still bullish."

Stateside

White described a situation for distributors that's pretty much

impossible with retransmission fees rising 50% this year from last,

sports costs skyrocketing and consumers increasingly balking at

monthly cable and satellite bills of $100 or more.

The

push and pull may have reached a crisis. The "solution" for

consumers may lead to cord-cutting, and while that won't happen in

a sudden rush, there's little sense in denying the steady drip,

drip, drip.

"Cord-cutting

as I see it is not a technology phenomenon driven by all the cool

stuff you can get online. It's an economic phenomenon driven by the

lack of affordability of the traditional model for more and more

households, and they're being driven to alternatives," said Craig

Moffett, founder and senior research analyst of MoffettNathanson LLC.

The combination of Aereo, if it's ultimately deemed legal, and

Netflix, he said, may offer the more viable alternative to cable.

Moffett

said programmers had counted on 10% revenue growth for years "almost

as a birthright"-about 5% distribution growth and about 5%

pricing growth.

"But

5% pricing growth was just too fast to be able to be sustained by the

ecosystem," he said. "You see the census data and household

income [where] the bottom 40% of U.S. households, after food,

shelter, transportation and health care, are already under water to

the tune of $100 a month." It doesn't appear the industry is

pulling together to solve the problem.

"What's

the solution for no longer getting quantity growth because you're

raising prices too fast? Raise prices faster, right? The media

industry's response to [raising] prices too fast is to raise prices

faster. It is the equivalent of being in a car that is hurtling

toward a cliff and the only solution is to step on the accelerator

harder and harder and harder as you get closer," Moffett said.

"It's

not an accident," said longtime NBA commissioner David Stern, who

plans to step down in February, "that we opened an office in Africa

and we just played exhibition games in Shanghai and Beijing and

Istanbul and Manchester and Bilbao and Rio and Manila and

Taiwan-because we believe that content is going to show its

strength in the U.S., but increasingly in the global arena."

Hoping

Against Hope

If

the U.S. economy perks up soon and creates many millions of new jobs,

it may ease the pressure. If the government didn't risk shutting

down every few months over budget or debt ceiling negotiations, that

would help too. But for now, the clearer signs of recovery appear to

be in Europe. The region is pulling out of recession into an economic

renaissance, led by Germany and the U.K.

Lionsgate

CEO Jon Feltheimer, speaking during his acceptance speech at the B&C

Hall

of Fame dinner on Oct. 28, urged the industry to work together and

move ahead:

"I

would say to all the different constituencies in this room tonight,

let's find ways to be creative and ingenious about building new

partnerships that make our business bigger and better.

"Let's

remember that there's no distribution without content and no

content without distribution. And let's remember that ours is a

magical business and we are the wizards }of that magic," he

continued. "That's why I love this business, not only because of

what it is today, but because of what it will become tomorrow and the

day after and the day after that."