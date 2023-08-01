Max Rolls Out Curated OWN Hub

Warner Bros. Discovery’s flagship streaming platform Max rolled out a dedicated OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network hub in the U.S. yesterday. WBD is a joint-venture partner in OWN, which was launched in 2011 by the iconic media mogul.

“Our mission at OWN is to deliver programming that serves the female Black viewer, and this cross-portfolio collaboration presents a terrific opportunity to expand on that mission,” said OWN president Tina Perry. “OWN’s premium content will not only be available to our current fans, but it will also be available to a whole new audience that can easily access our programming with this dedicated hub.”

The OWN hub is featured in the Brand Spotlight carousel of the Max homepage, alongside a variety of other WBD brands, including HBO, Max Originals, and DC. It features over 500 episodes of popular OWN series, including current shows like Love & Marriage, Ready To Love, Belle Collective and Put a Ring On It, as well as a catalog of OWN originals.

OWN’s upcoming five-part docuseries Time of Essence, chronicling the influential Black culture magazine Essence, will be available to stream day-and-date on the platform when it premieres on Aug. 18. The documentary will feature such celebrities as Regina Hall, Halle Berry, Whoopi Goldberg, Taye Diggs and Sheryl Lee Ralph, as well as longtime Essence editor and Chief Susan L. Taylor and current Essence magazine editor Mikki Taylor.