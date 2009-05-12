Matthew Devine Resigns As CFO of Nexstar
Matthew Devine, chief financial officer of Nexstar Broadcasting, has resigned effective immediately.
Shirley Green, group VP, controller and secretary for the station group, which owns/operates 63 TV stations in 34 markets, will be interim CFO.
The move comes two days before Nexstar plans to announce its first-quarter financial results.
