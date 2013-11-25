Masekela Joins NBC Olympics Coverage Team

NBC Sports Group has added action sports and entertainment personality Sal Masekela to its Olympics' coverage as a sports desk reporter.

He will present features for The Olympic Zone, NBC Sports Group's 30-minute daily show for NBC affiliates, covering all aspects of the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

Masekela, who joined NBC in 2012, serves as a host and commentator for its Red Bull Signature Series, featuring innovative snowboarding, downhill skiing, mountain biking, freestyle motocross, and BMX events. In addition, Masekela hosts and produces his own web series Travelin' Sal: Come Ride With Me. He has also served as host of the X and Winter X Games on ESPN and ABC, as well as sideline reported on those network's NBC telecasts and as a human-interest reporter from the FIFA 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

