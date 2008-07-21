MARKET EYE: AN ARCHIVE OF LOCAL-TV-MARKET PROFILES
1.
New York
2.
Los Angeles
3.
Chicago
4. Philadelphia
2008
,
2006
5. Dallas-Ft Worth
2008
,
2006
6. San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose
2007
,
2006
7.
Boston-Manchester
8.
Atlanta
9.
Washington, D.C.-Hagerstown
10.
Houston
11. Detroit
2008
, 2006
12.
Phoenix-Prescott
13.
Tampa-St. Pete.-Sarasota
14.
Seattle-Tacoma
15.
Minneapolis-St. Paul
16. Miami-Ft. Lauderdale
2008
,
2006
17.
Cleveland-Akron (Canton)
18. Denver
2008
,
2006
19. Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourn-
2007
20. Sacramenton-Stockton-Modeston-2007
21. St. Louis-2007
22. Pittsburgh-
2008
2006
23. Portland, OR-
2008
2006
24. Baltimore-
2008
2006
25. Charlotte-
2007
26. Indianapolis-
2008
2006
27. San Diego-
2008
2006
28. Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville)-
2008
2006
2006
29. Hartford & New Haven-2007
30. Nashville-
2007
2006
31. Kansas City-
2007
32. Columbus, OH-
2008
2006
33. Cincinnati-
2006
2006
34. Milwaukee-
2007
35. Salt Lake City-
2007
36. Greenville-Spartan-Ashville-And-2007
37. San Antonio-2007
38. West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce-
2008
2006
39. Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-B. Crk.-
2007
40. Birmingham (Ann, Tusc)-
2007
41. Harrisburg-Lncstr-Leb-York-
42. Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News-
43. Las Vegas-
44. Albuquerque-Santa Fe-
2007
45. Oklahoma City-2007
46.Greensboro-H. Point-W. Salem-
2007
47. Memphis-
2007
48. Louisville-
2007
49. Jacksonville-
50. Buffalo-
2007
51. Austin-
52. Providence-New Bedford-
2007
53. New Orleans-2008
54. Wilkes Barre-Scranton-2007
55. Fresno Visalia-
2008
2006
56. Albany-Schenectady-Troy-
2007
57. Little Rock-Pine Bluff-
2007
58. Knoxville-
2007
59. Richmond-Petersburg-
2007
60. Tulsa-
2007
61. Mobile-Pensacola (Ft. Walt)-
2008
2006
62. Dayton-
2007
63. Ft. Myers-Naples-
2007
64. Lexington-
2008
2006
65. Charleston-Huntington-2007
66. Flint-Saginaw-Bay City-
2008
2006
67. Roanoke-Lynchburg-
68. Tucson (Sierra Vista)-
2008
2006
69. Wichita-Hutchinson Plus-2007
70. Green Bay-Appleton-2007
71. Des Moines Ames-2008
2006
72. Toledo-
2008
2006
73. Honolulu-
2007
74. Springfield, MO-
75. Omaha-
2007
76. Portland-Auburn-
2007
77. Spokane-
2007
78. Rochester, NY-
79. Paducah-Cape Girard-Harrisburg-
80. Syracuse-
81. Columbia, SC-
82. Shreveport-
83. Huntsville-Decatur-(Flor.)-
84. Champaign & Springfield-Decatur-
85. Madison-2008
86.Chattanooga-
2007
87. Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-IWC & Dub-
88. Harlingen-Wsclo-Brnsvl-McA-
89. South Bend-Elkhart-
2007
2006
90. Jackson, MS-
91. Tri-Cities, TN-VA
92. Burlington-Plattsburgh-
93. Colorado Springs-Pueblo-
94. Baton Rouge-
95. Waco-Temple-Bryan-
96. Davenport-R. Island-Moline
97. Savannah-
98. El Paso (Las Cruces)-
99. Johnstown-Altoona-St. Colge
100. Charleston, SC-
2008
