Maria Shriver Returns to NBC
Maria Shriver is returning to NBC News as a "special
anchor," meaning she will appear across a number of NBC properties
including the network news, cable channels and NBC Sports, looking at the
evolving role of women.
Based in Los Angeles, Shriver will also be editor-at-large
for women's issues.
Shriver was a correspondent and anchor for NBC News
for almost two decades, from 1986-2004.
