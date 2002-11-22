Margita White memorial service set
A memorial service for late Association for Maximum Service Television (MSTV) president and former Federal Communication Commission member Margita White, who died Nov. 20, will be held Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 6715 Georgetown Pike, McLean, Va.
