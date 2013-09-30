Manfred Named COO of MLB

Those looking for an early indication on who would succeed Bud Selig when he retires as MLB commissioner in 2015 got a clue on Monday.

Selig promoted Rob Manfred to cheif operating officer of Major League Baseball in a reorganization of Central Baseball's senior management structure, effective immediately. Manfred has been with the MLB since 1998, most recently serving as executive VP for economics & league affairs. The promotion makes Manfred the early favorite to eventually succeed Selig when he departs in January 2015.

The move will have Selig focus on significant baseball policy matters while Manfred will lead the day-to-day operations from the commissioner's office in New York.

"The reorganization of our management team will facilitate an orderly transition and will position Major League Baseball's operations for sustained prosperity well into the future," said Selig. "I have the utmost confidence in Rob to excel at his expanded duties and to help the industry maintain its extraordinary growth and vitality.