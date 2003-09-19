Malvo’s Mom Talks to Dateline
A special Dateline airs on NBC Friday night featuring an interview with Una James,
mother of suspected Washington, D.C.-area sniper suspect Lee Malvo.
James will make the pitch to Dateline's Stone Phillips that her son was
"manipulated" by the other sniper suspect, John Muhammad, and will suggest that
Muhammad threatened to kill her son if he didn’t go along.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.