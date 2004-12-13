Malone Rattles Discovery

With John Malone in the middle of a

corporate showdown with Rupert Murdoch,

Discovery Communications staffers are abuzz

over exactly why CEO Judith McHale jetted off

to Liberty's Colorado headquarters last week. McHale appeared on Thursday to

make a special financial presentation to Liberty Chairman Malone and President

Robert Bennett. What was odd is that

Liberty—which owns 50% of Discovery—hasn't asked for one in a few years.

Further, McHale gave a similar presentation about her 2005 budget two weeks ago

to Discovery's board, including Malone, Cox

Communications President Jim

Robbinsand Advance Newhouse's

Bob Miron. The briefing comes as Malone has

panicked Murdoch by amassing a 17% voting stake in News Corp., suddenly

threatening the Murdoch family's control over the company. Malone is widely

believed to be trying to leverage the stock position into a deal to sell News

Corp. some assets. Is Discovery becoming a chip in that game? A Liberty

spokesman dismisses the speculation, saying Liberty started requesting such

presentations from most of its companies last year.