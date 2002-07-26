Malcolm launches into syndication

Twentieth Television kicked off its off-network sales campaign for Malcolm

in theMiddle ,

opening 10 of the top markets simultaneously. The co-owned Fox stations got

the show in all 10 markets.

But Twentieth took pains to set up an arms-length bidding process in

an effort to avoid future lawsuits from its production partner on the show,

Regency Television. (Fox had been down that road before in an ugly legal

confrontation with Steven Bochco over the syndication of NYPD Blue

). Regency even had two representatives present when station executives

gathered in Los Angeles to submit their bids.

The process drew three bidders: Fox, Viacom Inc. and Tribune Broadcasting. The Fox and

Viacom stations made individual market bids for the show, while Tribune made a

group bid, according to Twentieth president Bob Cook.

Cook called the bidding "aggressive" on the part of all three station groups, but

he declined to discuss specific bids.

Sources said Tribune bid the show as an early fringe vehicle, while Fox put

up access dollars for it. Sources said the Fox group agreed to pay between

$800,000 and $900,000 per episode for all 10 markets and around $110,000 per week for

both New York (WNYW/WWOR) and Los Angeles (KTTV/KCOP).

The other stations and markets getting the show were WFLD-TV

Chicago; WTXF-TV Philadelphia; WFXT-TV Boston; KDFW/KDFI Dallas; WTTG/WDCA

Washington, D.C.; WAGA-TV Atlanta; KRIV/KTXH Houston; and KDVR-TV Denver. The 10 markets cover 30

percent of U.S. TV households.

Malcolm is one of only three key off-network sitcoms coming to the market

after 2002-03 for several seasons. Becker and King of Queens

are now being sold for 2003-04 ( K of Q already had been cleared

in 71 percent of the United States, while Becker is more than 50 percent

sold). Malcolm debuts in 2004.

With all three shows now in the market, you can imagine the pitching

and counterpitching going on.

Cook argued that Malcolm is the most demographically balanced of the

three shows, with a "bonus" of hard to reach teens.

Competitors said that "bonus" won't mean much by the

time the show gets to off-net and the fickle teen audience finds the next new

thing. They likened it to The Wonder Years, which fizzled pretty quickly in syndication.

Bill Carroll, programming vice president at Katz Media

Group, dismissed all of the cross-talk. He urged all nontraditional affiliates

to give the show a good hard look.

"It's got solid credentials, and I put it in the same league as The

Simpsons or Married with Children," he said. "I consider it one of the most sought after shows for

2004."