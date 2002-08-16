Malcolm clears 40 percent of U.S.

Twentieth Television has reached deals for its 2004 off-network sitcom, Malcolm in the

Middle, with stations in both the Tribune Co. and Viacom Inc. station groups,

and the programmer has now cleared the show in 40 percent of the United States.

Twentieth disclosed that it sold the show to KBHK/United Paramount Network San

Francisco; KCPQ/Fox and KTWB/The WB Television Network Seattle; WNPA/UPN Pittsburgh; WXIN/Fox and

WTTV/WB Indianapolis; and WWHO/UPN Columbus, Ohio.

The show has also been picked up by the Fox group for its 10 largest

markets.