Magnum to develop programming
Magnum Sports & Entertainment, a sports-management and -marketing company, has formed Magnum Productions and named veteran TV executive Michael Yudin its president.
Magnum Productions is looking to develop and acquire programming for both domestic and international marketplaces. The division has distributed rights to MTV drama Live Through This. Yudin was formerly president of Telescene Entertainment and senior vice president of the Paramount Television Group.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.