Magnetic Martha
In a city with several competitive Spanish-language radio stations, Martha Flores' late-night show on WAQI-AM Miami is a must for Hispanic power brokers.
Last week, the Miami Herald reported, she inadvertently proved her influence when two politicians who were guests on her show got into a brawl in the parking lot. Over the air, she screamed for help-and so many listeners called Miami's 911 that the emergency system collapsed.
