Madeline Bell Added to Comcast Board
Comcast said that Madeline Bell was appointed to its board of directors, effective Feb. 22.
Bell, president and CEO of The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, was designated an indepedent director and added to the Comcast board's audit committee.
The appointment increases the size of Comcast's board to 12 members.
Bell is Comcast's second female director, and the company says its board is now 42% diverse.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.