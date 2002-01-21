MacNamara upped at Universal
Jay McNamara, director of finance at Universal Studios Television
Distribution, has been named vice president, business development.
He reports to senior VP of business development Beth Minehart.
MacNamara joined Universal in 2000 from Atlantic Richfield Co., where he
oversaw all of that company's banking activities.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.