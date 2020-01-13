Lui Takes Over Hong Kong Post at MPAA

Belinda Lui

Belinda Lui has officially joined the Motion Picture Association as president and managing director of the Asia-Pacific Region, based in Hong Kong, where she will work to promote, preserve and protect TV, streaming and film interests.

She succeeds Mike Ellis, who will continue to advise the association during the transition.

She reports to Gail MacKinnon, senior EVP for global public policy and government affairs. "I look forward to partnering with our business and government leaders in advancing our common goals," said Lui.

Lui was most recently head of international relations and public policy, Asia-Pacific, for AT&T WarnerMedia. She headed up government affairs for all of AT&T's business units, which includes Warner Bros., HOB and CNN.

Lui's resume includes in-house counsel at Microsoft in Hong Kong.