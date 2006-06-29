Loral's Space Systems Names CEO
Patrick DeWitt, president of satellite manufacturer Space Systems/Loral, has been named CEO. John Celli, executive VP of the company, succeeds Dewitt as president.
Parent Loral Space & Communications, which operates as well as builds the birds, emerged from bankruptcy late last year.
The Satellite manufacturing arm produces birds for DBS and broadband delivery applications, among others.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.