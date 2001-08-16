Lopez lands ABC sitcom deal
ABC has signed on for 13 episodes of a new sitcom from Warner Bros. TV starring Latino comedian George Lopez.
Lopez, who is currently on Showtime's Resurrection Blvd. and has been a radio personality in Los Angeles, will play a family man living in Los Angeles.
The series is also produced by Bruce Helford (Drew Carey) and actress Sandra Bullock's Warner Bros.-based production company. - Joe Schlosser
