Lopez lands ABC sitcom deal

ABC has signed on for 13 episodes of a new sitcom from Warner Bros. TV starring Latino comedian George Lopez.

Lopez, who is currently on Showtime's Resurrection Blvd. and has been a radio personality in Los Angeles, will play a family man living in Los Angeles.

The series is also produced by Bruce Helford (Drew Carey) and actress Sandra Bullock's Warner Bros.-based production company. - Joe Schlosser